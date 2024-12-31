5 Packers Leaving Green Bay in the New Year
As the calendar turns to the New Year, the Green Bay Packers are gearing up for a postseason run. But while the team focuses on its Super Bowl ambitions, a handful of individual players may be bracing for their final snaps in a Packers uniform.
The NFL is an unforgiving business. Front offices are tasked with making cold, calculated decisions that prioritize the franchise’s future over individual players’ stories. For some, that reality will soon come crashing down, as their time in Green Bay appears to be nearing its end.
Here’s a closer look at five Packers who might be playing their final game(s) with the franchise.
1. Eric Stokes
The writing is already on the wall for Eric Stokes, but that doesn’t make it any easier to see his time in Green Bay likely coming to an end.
Stokes burst onto the scene as a rookie, showcasing a rare blend of size, speed, and athleticism that allowed him to thrive opposite Jaire Alexander. His ability to hold his own in coverage gave the Packers a promising tandem at cornerback and hinted at a bright future.
But that promise was short-lived. Injuries derailed his development, sidelining him for much of his second and third seasons. Entering 2024, Stokes hadn’t played meaningful football in over a year and a half. And while he managed to stay healthy this season, the player Green Bay saw as a rookie hasn’t returned.
The decline has been sharp and undeniable. Stokes has struggled mightily in coverage, often looking a step behind and failing to make the kind of plays that once made him a rising star. It’s been a tough watch, and the Packers responded accordingly, declining his fifth-year option and effectively signaling that 2024 would be his last season under contract.
Although the door isn’t officially closed—Green Bay could theoretically re-sign him in the offseason—there’s little reason to believe a reunion is in the cards. Both sides would benefit from a fresh start.