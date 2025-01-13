5 Packers Immediately on Thin Ice to Begin 2025 Offseason
4. Packers Wide Receivers
Love’s regression in his second year as a starting quarterback isn’t solely on him. The Packers’ wide receivers share a significant chunk of the blame for the offense’s inconsistency.
The Packers entered 2024 with a youthful and promising receiver corps—Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks. Each brought a unique skill set to the table.
Watson’s ability to stretch the field, Reed’s playmaking in space, Doubs’ physicality, and Wicks’ potential as a crafty route-runner were supposed to give Love a variety of weapons. The hope was at least one of them would emerge as a true No. 1 option.
That didn’t happen.
Instead, the group collectively stalled. Separation was a consistent issue, with defenses rarely needing to double-team or adjust coverages to account for any one receiver.
Watson, the presumed leader of the group, was inconsistent before suffering a season-ending injury late in the year. Reed and Doubs flashed brilliance in spurts but lacked the week-to-week consistency Love desperately needed. Wicks, still raw, showed glimpses of potential but also had his share of struggles.
The result was that Love often found himself waiting for someone to break open—only to face pressure and force throws into tight windows. The passing game suffered, and so did the Packers’ offense.
Green Bay could, and likely should, explore adding a veteran presence in the offseason. Imagine Love throwing to someone like Tee Higgins, a proven playmaker who could command attention and take pressure off the younger receivers. A true alpha in the room could elevate everyone else and establish a clear hierarchy.
Even if the Packers don’t go big-game hunting in free agency, the current group needs to step up. Year 34 is critical for players like Watson and Doubs, while Reed and Wicks must show growth in Year 3.
The window for developing into core pieces of Green Bay’s future isn’t infinite—and their next contracts, not to mention Love’s success, might depend on how much better this unit gets in 2025.