5 Packers Immediately on Thin Ice to Begin 2025 Offseason
3. Jaire Alexander
The Packers face some unenviable decisions this offseason. While parting ways with expiring contracts is challenging enough, the tougher calls will come with players who are still under contract but might no longer justify their price tags.
Jaire Alexander, once the unquestioned centerpiece of the Packers’ secondary, finds himself squarely in that conversation.
Alexander is scheduled to count nearly $25 million against the cap next season, a hefty price tag for any cornerback—let alone one who has been unavailable as often as he has. The Packers could save $7 million in 2025 and over $27 million in 2026 by moving on from him this offseason.
When Alexander is on the field, there’s no questioning his talent. He’s one of the few cornerbacks in the league capable of locking down an opposing team’s best wide receiver. His instincts, speed, and ability to anticipate plays make him a game-changer in the Packers’ secondary.
Unfortunately, those skills are of little use from the sideline. Over the past four seasons, Alexander has played seven or fewer games in three of them. That level of unavailability is untenable for someone carrying one of the highest salaries on the roster.
The ideal scenario is simple: Alexander stays, gets healthy, and resumes his role as one of the league’s elite cornerbacks.
But the Packers have pressing needs across the roster and limited cap space to address them. That $7 million in savings could be the difference between retaining key role players or signing a reliable addition elsewhere.
For now, Alexander’s fate hangs in the balance. The Packers will have to weigh his immense talent against the very real risks of investing heavily in a player who hasn’t been available when it matters most.