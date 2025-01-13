5 Packers Immediately on Thin Ice to Begin 2025 Offseason
2. Jordan Love
After a promising debut season as the Packers’ starting quarterback, Jordan Love entered 2024 with the weight of expectations squarely on his shoulders—and a $220 million contract to justify them.
Coming off a second half of 2023 that saw him guide Green Bay to a playoff upset over the Cowboys and nearly topple the 49ers, Love appeared poised to take the next step into stardom. Instead, his development plateaued, and Green Bay is left wondering if their massive investment will pay off.
The most glaring issue is that Love's numbers didn’t just fail to improve—they regressed in critical areas. His completion percentage dipped, his interception rate climbed, and his knack for making big plays in big moments seemed to vanish.
In 2023, he strung together five regular-season games with at least 250 passing yards, a 67 percent completion rate, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. This season he had just one such performance.
And then there was the playoff game against Philadelphia. It was supposed to be Love’s chance to remind the league why Green Bay handed him the keys to the franchise.
Instead, he delivered a clunker: 20 completions on 33 attempts (60.6 percent) for a meager 212 yards, no touchdowns, and three backbreaking interceptions. In a game where the Packers desperately needed Love to rise to the occasion, he shrank under the spotlight.
Criticism is inevitable when you’re the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, earning $55 million a year. That salary demands greatness—or at least consistent competence. Instead, Love gave Green Bay a season of maddening inconsistency and a postseason performance that fell flat.
The Packers have no choice but to stick with Love in 2025. His physical tools are undeniable, and he’s shown flashes of brilliance. But Green Bay didn’t pay for potential—they paid for a star. The pressure on Love next season will be immense, and whether he rises to meet it will define the Packers’ immediate future.