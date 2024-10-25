5 Packers Heating Up After Slow Start
Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary gets paid to be an elite pass rusher. Through the first few weeks of the season, though, he hadn’t quite lived up to that billing.
In his first five games, Gary managed just six total pressures—one sack and five hurries. His run defense wasn’t making a mark, either. There were few splash plays to speak of, and his lack of production had a ripple effect on the rest of the Packers’ pass rush, which struggled to get home without him leading the way.
If Green Bay wants to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender, they need Gary to be the force that ignites their defense. And over the last two games, he’s begun to do just that.
Against the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, Gary looked like his old self, racking up nine pressures, including a sack and three quarterback hits. His burst off the edge and relentless pursuit finally returned, giving the Packers' defense the spark they’ve desperately needed.
It’s worth noting that the Packers’ early-season schedule featured three mobile quarterbacks, which can force pass rushers to take a more cautious approach to maintain pocket integrity. Gary has also faced constant double teams and chip blocks, making it harder for him to wreak havoc. However, elite pass rushers find ways to overcome those challenges—and Gary is paid to be elite.
The Packers need Gary to keep this momentum going. If he can, the entire defense will level up. The last two games were a promising step, but to become a true contender, Green Bay needs Gary to maintain that energy down the stretch.