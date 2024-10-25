5 Packers Heating Up After Slow Start
Dontayvion Wicks
Sticking with the wide receiver room, Dontayvion Wicks is starting to find his footing as well. His recent numbers won’t blow anyone away—just six catches for 77 yards and one touchdown over the last three games—but the box score doesn’t tell the full story.
Wicks has become much more dependable, showing signs that he could be a sneaky breakout candidate in Green Bay’s receiving corps.
What sets Wicks apart is his route running. He’s arguably the best technician on the team, with sharp, violent cuts and the ability to get in and out of breaks with ease. When the Packers need someone to create separation, Wicks is often the one getting open.
The problem early in the season wasn’t his ability to get free—it was securing the catch. Wicks recorded four drops over the first five games, a number that could be even higher depending on how harshly one grades drops.
The good news is he hasn’t had a single drop in his last three games. That shift in reliability has made Wicks an intriguing complement to Green Bay’s other weapons. He brings precise route running to an offense that already has Doubs' sure hands, Christian Watson’s blazing speed, and Jayden Reed’s playmaking ability.
If Wicks can continue to build on this momentum, he has the tools to become one of the Packers' top receiving threats—and possibly even the best of the bunch. But for him to reach his ceiling and follow the path of someone like Davante Adams, he’ll need to keep doing the simple part: securing the catch when the ball comes his way.