5 Packers Heating Up After Slow Start
Romeo Doubs
It’s been a whirlwind season for the usually low-profile Romeo Doubs, but he’s starting to turn things around in a big way.
Doubs was suspended for the Packers' Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams after what he described as a misunderstanding that spiraled out of control. He admitted he could’ve handled the situation better and has been on a mission to make up for lost time ever since.
Before the suspension, Doubs’ numbers were solid, if unspectacular. He saw 19 targets through the first four games, hauling in 12 catches for 169 yards without finding the end zone.
Since returning, though, Doubs has been locked in. He’s caught 11 of his 14 targets for 143 yards and two touchdowns, becoming one of Jordan Love’s most dependable weapons in key moments.
The lesson here isn’t that you should refuse to practice to get more targets—but the Packers have clearly rallied around Doubs, and he’s responded in kind. His chemistry with Love has been evident, particularly in the red zone and on third downs, where his steady hands and route running have made a huge difference.
If the Packers are going to reach their offensive ceiling, Doubs will need to play a major role. He has the best hands on the team and offers a dependable safety valve in high-pressure situations. As Green Bay’s offense continues to evolve, all hands will need to be on deck—and with Doubs back on track, they’re one step closer to realizing their potential.