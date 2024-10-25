5 Packers Heating Up After Slow Start
Keisean Nixon
Keisean Nixon’s development on defense has been one of the more encouraging stories for the Packers this season (we’ll forgive his special teams struggles for the sake of this conversation). Originally slotted as the team’s nickel corner, Nixon has made major strides in recent weeks, earning a much bigger role in the secondary.
At the start of the season, the plan was for Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes to anchor the outside, with Nixon working inside as the slot corner. But things didn’t go according to plan.
Stokes, still trying to regain his form after injuries derailed his last two years, has struggled mightily, losing the trust of the coaching staff. Enter Nixon, who has seized the opportunity and leapfrogged Carrington Valentine on the depth chart to become a starting outside corner opposite Alexander.
Since taking on this role full-time in Week 5, Nixon has been outstanding.
In coverage, he’s allowed just six receptions on 11 targets for 55 yards and has yet to surrender a touchdown. His ability to handle outside assignments has given the Packers flexibility to optimize their secondary. With Nixon on the perimeter, Green Bay has been able to slide rookie Javon Bullard into the slot, where his physicality and tackling shine, and deploy Evan Williams at free safety, where his instincts and range are best utilized.
Nixon’s emergence as a reliable outside corner has been a game-changer for the Packers. His versatility, combined with the flexibility it affords Bullard and Williams, has unlocked a defensive alignment that is beginning to click at the perfect time.