5 Packers Heading Into Playoffs On Thin Ice Following Bears Loss
Jordan Love
Four plays after Christian Watson went down, the Packers suffered another scare when quarterback Jordan Love exited the game with an injury. Fortunately, the news on Love is far more optimistic. He was seen throwing on the sideline and head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed postgame that Love will be ready for the Wild Card matchup against the Eagles.
But health isn’t the only concern surrounding Love as Green Bay enters the postseason. His performance, especially in the lead-up to the playoffs, has been underwhelming.
In a quarter and a half of work against the Bears, Love completed seven of 12 passes for just 69 yards (not nice), averaging a pedestrian 5.8 yards per attempt. That lack of explosiveness is emblematic of the Packers' struggles on offense this season.
Unlike last year, when Love caught fire late in the season and entered the playoffs on a high, this year’s version has been inconsistent and underwhelming.
Love’s first season as the unquestioned franchise quarterback was supposed to be a continuation of his breakout in 2023. Instead, his performance has plateaued—or worse, regressed. The Packers’ offense has battled inconsistency all season, and Love’s inability to deliver consistently big plays has been a key factor.
Now the stakes couldn’t be higher. Love isn’t paid to be middling anymore. As the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, he carries the expectation of elevating his team when it matters most. A deep playoff run isn’t just a nice-to-have—it’s the standard he’s expected to meet.
The Eagles’ defense will be an enormous test, and Love’s ability to rise to the occasion will define not only the Packers’ postseason but also the narrative around his season. Can he reignite the spark he showed a year ago, or will inconsistency continue to plague him? For Green Bay’s sake, Love needs to flip the switch—and fast.