5 Packers Fighting for Their Jobs After 2025 Free Agency

Jaire Alexander, Cornerback

Jaire Alexander’s situation in Green Bay is as tangled as a pair of headphones left in a gym bag.

From a pure football perspective, keeping him should be a no-brainer. He’s still their best cover corner and one of the top defensive backs in the league. When he’s healthy and on the field, the Packers' defense instantly looks more formidable.

But that’s the catch—"when he’s healthy." Alexander has spent more time on the injury report than on the field over the past four seasons, playing seven or fewer games in three of them. At some point, the Packers have to ask themselves if they’re paying for a shutdown corner or an expensive spectator.

And expensive he is. Alexander’s contract carries a massive cap hit, making his frequent absences a tough pill to swallow. The Packers are shelling out big money, and they need more than just flashes of brilliance in return.

Speaking of investments, Green Bay has put a lot into Alexander. They used the 18th overall pick to draft him and have already paid him over $72 million. Letting him walk for nothing would be like cashing out of a stock at its lowest point—painful and avoidable.

That’s why he’s still on the roster. The Packers want a return on their investment, not just a clean break. Waiving him outright and watching him sign with a division rival would be salt in the wound. Instead, they’ve been working the trade market, hoping to recoup some assets and control where he lands.

Whether they pull off a deal or not, the longer this drags on, the messier it gets—for both the team and Alexander. If he stays, he’ll have to prove he’s worth the money. If he leaves, the Packers need to make sure they don’t walk away empty-handed. Either way, this is a high-stakes poker game, and Green Bay is still waiting for the right hand to play.

More Green Bay Packers news and rumors: