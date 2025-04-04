5 Packers Fighting for Their Jobs After 2025 Free Agency

Rasheed Walker, Left Tackle

Speaking of pivoting, it looks like Jordan Morgan will get a shot at earning the starting left tackle job in 2025—a move that could leave Rasheed Walker in an awkward limbo.

Morgan played left tackle in college and has been vocal about wanting to play the position in the NFL. While the Packers initially had different plans for him as a rookie, they now seem open to letting him compete for the blindside role.

At the owners' meetings, both Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst confirmed there will be a competition between Walker and Morgan for the starting job.

Walker has been a great underdog story. A seventh-round pick in 2022, he clawed his way into the starting lineup, proving to be a diamond in the rough.

After playing just one game as a rookie, he stepped in for an injured David Bakhtiari in 2023, starting 15 games. He followed that up by starting all 17 games last season.

Walker earned a respectable 68.6 grade from PFF in 2024, improving on his 66.3 mark from the year prior. That ranked him 41st among 81 eligible offensive tackles—not elite, but certainly solid.

However, his future in Green Bay is murky. He’s set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026, and with Zach Tom also due for a big payday, the Packers may not have the budget to keep both. Tom has been a rock and will command top dollar, meaning the Packers might lean on Morgan’s rookie contract to keep costs down at left tackle.

That leaves Walker in a precarious position. He was the unquestioned starter last year, but now, Morgan is lurking, ready to take a bite out of his playing time. If Walker wants to keep his job, he’ll have to fend off the challenger—because in Green Bay, loyalty only goes so far when the salary cap comes knocking.