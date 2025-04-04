5 Packers Fighting for Their Jobs After 2025 Free Agency

Jordan Morgan, Offensive Lineman

Brian Gutekunst has made a habit of churning out quality offensive linemen like a well-oiled assembly line. Green Bay consistently drafts multiple linemen to ensure a steady supply of homegrown talent, keeping the trenches stocked and ready.

That strategy has paid off in recent years. In 2023, the Packers let Jon Runyan walk in free agency. This offseason, Josh Myers followed suit. And in 2025, Rasheed Walker, Sean Rhyan, and Zach Tom are all set to hit free agency.

To brace for those departures, Green Bay selected Jordan Morgan with the 25th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They also grabbed Jacob Monk and Travis Glover on Day 3.

Morgan is a Swiss Army knife in the trenches, capable of playing both tackle and guard. He initially split time with Sean Rhyan at right guard as a rookie, but injuries put a wrench in his development, limiting him to just six games.

With Myers on his way out, it seemed like Morgan had a clear path to a starting role in 2025. Then the Packers threw a curveball, signing Aaron Banks to a massive deal and shifting Elgton Jenkins to center.

Morgan was an average guard last season. He's not someone to write home about. That raises eyebrows about what Green Bay may actually think about Morgan.

Now, Morgan is in limbo. His expected path to a starting job just hit a roadblock the size of Banks, and if he wants to get on the field, he might need to pivot to a different position—or wait until the Packers reshuffle the deck once again.