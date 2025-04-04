5 Packers Fighting for Their Jobs After 2025 Free Agency

Carrington Valentine, Cornerback

The last time we saw Carrington Valentine on a football field, Dallas Goedert sent him into the shadow realm with a stiff-arm. Poor fella.

He's looking to reverse his luck this offseason, but the story isn’t exactly trending in his favor.

Green Bay lost a handful of corners in free agency—Eric Stokes to the Raiders, Corey Ballentine to the Colts, and Robert Rochell to the Chiefs—but none of them were ahead of Valentine on the depth chart. Their departures barely move the needle for his playing time.

The real problem is Nate Hobbs.

Green Bay’s one notable move at cornerback was signing Hobbs, a player who has spent most of his career in the slot. However, at 6 feet and 195 pounds, he has the frame to play outside, and based on comments from Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur, that’s exactly where he’ll get a shot.

That’s not great news for Valentine, and the competition doesn’t stop there.

Keisean Nixon transitioned to the outside last season, with rookie Javon Bullard taking over in the slot when healthy. Nixon likely wants to stay outside and prove himself as a true CB1.

And then there’s the Jaire Alexander situation.

All signs pointed to Green Bay moving on from Alexander, either via trade or release, but as of now, he’s still on the roster. A move could still happen, but with each passing day, the odds of him staying inch higher. If he remains in Green Bay, that would push Alexander, Nixon, and Hobbs ahead of Valentine on the depth chart.

That would leave Valentine buried as CB4, staring at slim playing time—or worse, fighting just to make the final roster.