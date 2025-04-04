5 Packers Fighting for Their Jobs After 2025 Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers took a measured approach in free agency, making three key signings that will shake up the roster and leave some players fighting for their jobs.

Offensive guard Aaron Banks was brought in to replace Josh Myers, shifting Elgton Jenkins to center.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs was poached from the Las Vegas Raiders, with Green Bay betting he can transition from the slot to the outside.

And finally, Mecole Hardman—a true speedster—was added as a return specialist and gadget player to inject some explosiveness into the offense.

With those moves in place, several Packers now find themselves in the hot seat. Here’s a look at five players fighting for their jobs.

Bo Melton, Wide Receiver

The Packers didn’t go deep-sea fishing for a star wide receiver in free agency, despite fans—and even players (cough, Josh Jacobs, cough)—clamoring for a big move. Instead, they waded into shallower waters and snagged Hardman.

Hardman isn’t your traditional WR1. At 5-foot-10 and 187 pounds, he’s more of a specialized weapon than a go-to target. But his arrival puts Bo Melton squarely on the chopping block.

Melton, another undersized, speedy receiver, now finds himself in direct competition with Hardman—a player who does the same job but slightly better. And in Matt LaFleur’s offense, where wide receivers are expected to throw their weight around in the run game, smaller players often find themselves swept under the rug.

With redundant skill sets and limited roster spots, Melton could soon be looking for work faster than he runs a go-route.