5 Packers Fans Will Be Happy to See Leave in Free Agency
5. Josh Myers
Josh Myers brings undeniable leadership to the Packers’ locker room. He’s well-respected by teammates and coaches alike, with a strong voice that helps him communicate effectively with the quarterback and call out coverages at the line of scrimmage.
That leadership was one of the main reasons Green Bay drafted him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Leadership and communication skills are invaluable traits for any offensive lineman, especially at center, where so much of the pre-snap calls are dictated.
Unfortunately, the rest of Myers’ game hasn’t matched his intangibles.
Among 40 centers who qualified for grading this season, Pro Football Focus ranked him as the third worst. His run-blocking, in particular, has been a glaring weakness, consistently putting the Packers in tough spots in the trenches. For a team that wants to establish the run and control games with a balanced offense, that’s a significant problem.
Myers just finished the final year of his rookie contract, which gives Green Bay flexibility in deciding his future. While his leadership skills make him a potential candidate to return, the decision must come at the right price. The Packers can’t afford to retain him if it prevents them from using cap space to upgrade other areas of the team.
If Myers does move on, Packers fans likely won’t be heartbroken. His on-field struggles leave plenty of room for improvement, and upgrading at center could help transform the offensive line from solid to elite. Green Bay has to make a tough call, but moving on from Myers might be the right step toward building a stronger unit in 2025.
