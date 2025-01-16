5 Packers Fans Will Be Happy to See Leave in Free Agency
2 & 3. Isaiah McDuffie & Eric Wilson
Reconstructing the linebacker position should be one of the Packers’ top priorities this offseason. Rolling into 2025 with the same trio of Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, and Eric Wilson, who began the season as the starters, isn’t an option if Green Bay wants to elevate its defense.
Edgerrin Cooper’s rookie campaign offers plenty of optimism. The rookie linebacker showcased his athleticism every week and earned a full-time starting role by the playoffs. He looks like a cornerstone moving forward.
Walker also showed signs of progress late in the season. His athleticism remains undeniable, but consistency has been an issue. Until he proves he can string together high-level performances, he’ll be hard to fully trust. Still, there’s enough potential to keep him in the mix.
The Packers also have Ty’Ron Hopper, who essentially redshirted during his rookie season. The third-round pick saw just 18 defensive snaps in 2024 but offers another intriguing option as Green Bay retools its linebacker group.
With Cooper, Walker, and Hopper in place, plus the ability to add via the draft or free agency, the Packers have little reason to bring back McDuffie or Wilson.
Both players gave their best effort in 2024, but their limitations became glaring over the course of the season. They struggled in coverage, lacked impact plays, and too often left the defense exposed.
Their contributions are appreciated, but it’s time for Green Bay to upgrade at linebacker. Moving on from McDuffie and Wilson is a logical step toward building a more reliable defensive unit in 2025.