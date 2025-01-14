5 Packers Draft Targets With the No. 23 Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
4. Kelvin Banks Jr., Offensive Tackle, Texas
Shifting to the offensive side of the ball, the Packers could use their first-round pick to reinforce the trenches. Successful teams are built on strong offensive lines, and adding another versatile lineman like Kelvin Banks Jr. would keep Green Bay ahead of the curve.
Despite drafting Jordan Morgan in the first round last year, the Packers shouldn’t shy away from taking another offensive tackle. Banks offers similar flexibility, with the ability to play tackle or slide inside to guard.
That kind of versatility is a staple of Matt LaFleur’s offensive line philosophy and would provide another valuable option—especially after the Packers were forced to rely on Travis Glover and Kadeem Telfort during the playoffs.
Banks does have areas to refine, particularly his strength. He’ll need to add muscle before stepping into a full-time NFL role. Fortunately, Green Bay has no immediate needs on the offensive line, giving him time to develop while providing critical depth.
5. Matthew Golden, Wide Receiver, Texas
Wide receiver wasn’t supposed to be an issue for the Packers heading into 2024. With a group of young, promising players, it looked like a position of strength. Instead, the room fell flat.
None of the receivers took the leap Green Bay needed, and injuries only made matters worse. Christian Watson’s ACL tear casts doubt on his 2025 availability, while Romeo Doubs’ second serious concussion in a month raises long-term concerns.
The Packers struggled to create separation all season, making wide receiver a clear priority in the draft. Matthew Golden, who posted 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns last year, could be exactly what this team needs. His explosiveness and versatility make him a perfect fit for LaFleur’s system, with the ability to line up anywhere on the field.
Golden’s ability to beat man coverage would address one of Green Bay’s most glaring issues. He can give the Packers the dynamic presence they’ve been missing and quickly become a favorite among fans. If Green Bay is serious about retooling its offense, Golden’s name should be near the top of their draft board.
