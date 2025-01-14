5 Packers Draft Targets With the No. 23 Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
2. Mykel Williams, Defensive End, Georgia
The Packers need to bolster their pass rush this offseason. Rashan Gary didn’t quite meet expectations, and Lukas Van Ness didn’t make the second-year leap the team hoped for. While Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr. provide solid depth, they’re better suited as rotational pieces than full-time solutions.
Mykel Williams, the Georgia standout, might not last until Green Bay’s pick at No. 23, but if he slides, he’s exactly the kind of prospect Gutekunst loves in the first round.
His raw stats might not scream first-round draft pick, but the tools are undeniable. At 6-foot-5 with a long, powerful frame, Williams combines athleticism with the kind of high ceiling the Packers have prioritized in recent drafts.
Williams' game is built on that power and length, traits that make him a dual-threat defender against both the run and the pass. He’s not just a one-dimensional edge rusher; he can set the edge, disrupt backfields, and give the Packers a versatile presence on the line. If Green Bay wants a long-term complement—or successor—to Gary, Williams should be a priority.
3. James Pearce Jr., Defensive End, Tennessee
If Mykel Williams is off the board, James Pearce Jr. is another strong option. The Tennessee edge rusher has been one of college football’s most productive defenders over the last two seasons, posting 21 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, and 71 hurries.
At 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, Pearce has the ideal length to thrive in the Packers’ scheme. His ability to win with speed and leverage makes him an immediate threat as a pass rusher. While his run defense is still a work in progress, his tools give him the potential to develop into a three-down defensive end.
Pearce’s blend of productivity and upside would address a clear need for Green Bay. With Gary and Van Ness in place, he wouldn’t have to carry the load alone, but he could give the Packers the edge-rushing juice they’ve been missing.