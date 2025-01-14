5 Packers Draft Targets With the No. 23 Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
The Green Bay Packers’ offseason is officially here, and with it comes the annual ritual of draft speculation. This year, the excitement is amplified, as the 2025 NFL Draft will unfold right in Green Bay. It’s a golden opportunity for the Packers to make a splash in front of their home crowd.
After the Minnesota Vikings bowed out to the Los Angeles Rams, the Packers locked in the 23rd overall pick. That’s a one-spot bump from where they would’ve landed had the Rams lost.
The roster is in solid shape heading into draft season, but there’s work to be done. If Green Bay wants to position itself as a true Super Bowl contender, there are key areas to address. The Packers don’t need a complete overhaul, but shoring up critical positions could make all the difference.
With that in mind, here are five prospects who could fit the bill at No. 23
1. Shavon Revel Jr., Cornerback, East Carolina
The Packers have some serious questions to answer at cornerback this offseason. Jaire Alexander’s future in Green Bay is uncertain, with a potential $7 million cap savings looming if he’s cut. Add in Brian Gutekunst’s decision not to address the position in last year’s draft, and the need for reinforcements becomes glaring.
One target could be Shavon Revel Jr., a potential solution at No. 23 in the 2025 NFL Draft. The first-round cornerback pool isn’t particularly deep this year, but Revel might be a perfect fit for Green Bay if he slides due to a torn ACL that derailed his college season.
When healthy, Revel is exactly the kind of cornerback Green Bay covets. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he checks all the boxes with his length and physicality. Pair that with elite speed, and it’s easy to see why he was once projected as a top-10 pick before the injury.
If the medical evaluations come back clean, Gutekunst could view Revel as the long-term answer at the position. His size and athleticism make him an ideal candidate to eventually take over as CB1. Drafting him would give the Packers an immediate injection of upside at a position they can’t afford to ignore for another year.