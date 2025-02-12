5 Packers Draft Picks Who Are Officially Busts After 2024 Season
Honorable Mention: Lukas Van Ness
It’s still too early to officially label Lukas Van Ness a draft bust, but after two seasons, he’s certainly trending in that direction.
When the Packers selected Van Ness 13th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would follow in Rashan Gary’s footsteps—a raw but physically gifted pass rusher who would develop into a dominant force.
Green Bay knew patience would be required. Van Ness was an athletic marvel but lacked the refined technique necessary to win consistently in the NFL. They just didn’t expect to still be waiting.
Two years in, Van Ness is nothing more than a rotational player. In fact, he may not even be third on the depth chart anymore.
Alongside Gary, 2022 fifth-rounder Kingsley Enagbare has earned a bigger role, and Brenton Cox Jr., an undrafted free agent from 2023, has also carved out playing time. That’s a troubling sign for a top-15 pick.
The biggest issue is his lack of development. Van Ness still struggles to string together effective pass-rushing moves, relying too much on raw power.
Against the run, he’s undisciplined and frequently loses contain when setting the edge. Those flaws were expected as a rookie, but after two full seasons, they remain a concern.
There’s still time for Van Ness to turn things around, and it starts with a strong 2025 offseason.
There’s a clear path to a starting role at defensive end, but there’s also a very real chance he gets buried on the depth chart if he doesn’t improve. Which direction will he take? The clock is ticking.