5 Packers Draft Picks Who Are Officially Busts After 2024 Season
Quay Walker
There’s a clear pattern when it comes to Brian Gutekunst’s misses in the draft—they almost always come in the first two rounds. While he’s done a tremendous job finding value in the later rounds, his premium picks have been far more hit-or-miss.
One of his most glaring mistakes was using the 22nd overall pick in 2022 on inside linebacker Quay Walker.
For starters, inside linebacker simply isn’t a premium position. It’s a low-impact role in today’s NFL, where teams prioritize edge rushers, cornerbacks, and offensive tackles with their top picks. Investing a first-round pick in a non-premium position is already questionable. Investing it in a player who hasn’t lived up to his potential? That’s a disaster.
Walker is a physical specimen. He has the athleticism to cover sideline to sideline, the strength to hold his own in the trenches, and the speed to close gaps quickly.
But the mental side of his game has never caught up. His play recognition is poor, his reaction time is slow, and he consistently takes himself out of plays by filling the wrong gap or biting on basic misdirection.
Green Bay still has Walker under contract for 2025, so there’s time for him to improve. But at this point, the Packers may already be planning for life without him.
Declining his fifth-year option would be a smart move—allowing them to save cap space and keep their options open if Walker delivers another underwhelming season in 2025.
A first-round prospect is supposed to be a defensive cornerstone. Instead, Walker is on the verge of becoming just another first-round miss.