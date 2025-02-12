5 Packers Draft Picks Who Are Officially Busts After 2024 Season
Josh Myers
Josh Myers has plenty of starts under his belt. But don’t confuse starts with quality play.
Drafted 62nd overall in 2021, Myers was handed the Packers’ starting center job from Day 1. Over the past four seasons, he’s started all 56 games of his career.
Much of that was out of necessity—not because he earned it, but because the Packers failed to bring in legitimate competition to push him. Instead of developing into a reliable anchor on the offensive line, Myers has regressed.
The numbers tell the story. His Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade peaked at just 60.4 in 2022—already a below-average mark for a starting center. Since then, it’s only gotten worse. His 54.2 grade in 2024 ranked third-worst among 40 qualified centers, a damning statistic for a player who has had every opportunity to improve.
Now, with Myers set to hit unrestricted free agency, his future in Green Bay is in serious doubt. The Packers have a clear decision to make—pay for mediocrity or move on and upgrade. Given his performance, the latter seems like the obvious choice.
Adding insult to injury is the "what if" scenario looming over his tenure. The very next pick in the 2021 draft was the Kansas City Chiefs selection of Creed Humphrey, now a three-time Pro Bowler and widely regarded as one of the best centers in the NFL. While Humphrey has ascended, Myers has sunk to the bottom of the league.
This is one mistake the Packers can’t afford to repeat. If they want to build a dominant offensive line, it starts with finding a legitimate replacement for Myers.