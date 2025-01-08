5 Packers Who Deserve More Playing Time in Playoffs
5. Edgerrin Cooper - LB
It may have taken nearly the entire regular season, but Edgerrin Cooper has finally broken into a full-time role on the Packers’ defense—and just in time for the playoffs.
After playing more than 50 snaps in just one game during the first 16 weeks, Cooper has logged 57 or more snaps in each of Green Bay's last two contests.
And he’s making the most of his opportunity. Cooper isn’t perfect—he’s a rookie after all—but his knack for splash plays has been impossible to ignore.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has tapped into Cooper’s potential as a pass-rusher from the middle of the defense. Over the last four weeks, Cooper has tallied six pressures and one sack, showcasing his ability to disrupt quarterbacks from unconventional angles. Hafley has used him creatively, sending him on blitzes that exploit his speed and instincts to get into the backfield.
Cooper’s impact doesn’t stop there.
Against the run, he’s been equally impressive. His ability to diagnose plays, locate the ballcarrier, and bring him down in space has been a game-changer for Green Bay’s defense. Over the past four games, he’s amassed an eye-popping 22 combined stops, solidifying his role as a key contributor.
The potential return of Quay Walker, who was playing the best football of his career before his injury, shouldn’t diminish Cooper’s playing time. Instead, the two linebackers should share the field, creating a dynamic pairing capable of wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.
As the Packers head into the playoffs, Cooper’s emergence gives their defense a much-needed spark. His blend of pass-rushing prowess and run-stopping ability could prove pivotal against a high-powered Eagles offense, and he has the chance to establish himself as a cornerstone of Green Bay’s defense for years to come.
