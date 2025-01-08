5 Packers Who Deserve More Playing Time in Playoffs
4. Luke Musgrave - TE
If Green Bay is looking to replace Watson’s ability to stretch the field, they may find their answer in an unexpected place: tight end Luke Musgrave.
While Tucker Kraft is likely to see the lion’s share of snaps at the position, Musgrave offers a unique skill set that could add a new dimension to the Packers' offense.
Kraft has solidified his role as a dependable blocker and a dynamic playmaker after the catch. He’s not afraid to mix it up in the trenches and has proven himself a reliable target for Jordan Love.
But what Musgrave brings is different—and potentially game-changing.
With his rare size-speed combination, he’s a mismatch waiting to happen against safeties and linebackers. Few tight ends possess the ability to stretch the field vertically like Musgrave. If LaFleur leans into two-tight-end sets, Musgrave could create opportunities not only for himself but for the rest of the offense.
Musgrave has the ability to run up the seam, force defenders to respect his ability to get deep, and open up underneath routes for Doubs, Reed, or even Kraft. It’s a scenario that could keep defenses on their heels and give Love the breathing room he needs to make quick decisions.
Musgrave has been gradually working his way back into form after an ankle injury sidelined him earlier in the season. His snap counts have increased steadily over the last three weeks—eight snaps in Week 16, 12 in Week 17, and 17 in Week 18. That trend suggests he’s ready for a larger role in the playoffs, potentially seeing a workload in the 20-snap range.
In a playoff game where every edge matters, Musgrave’s ability to create mismatches and challenge defenses vertically could be the X-factor Green Bay needs to pull off an upset in Philadelphia.