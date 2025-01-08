5 Packers Who Deserve More Playing Time in Playoffs
3. Brenton Cox Jr. - LB
If the Packers want to make noise in the playoffs, their pass rush needs to show up in a big way. This unit has delivered some highs this season, but too often has gone quiet in the games Green Bay needed the most. That inconsistency can't carry into the postseason.
Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark will remain the focal points of opposing offensive lines. While their production this season hasn’t always matched their reputations, both remain Green Bay’s most dangerous pass-rushers and will draw significant attention from blockers.
Behind them, the Packers rely on a committee approach that features TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Lukas Van Ness, Arron Mosby, Edgerrin Cooper, and, if healthy, Brenton Cox Jr.
Cox has been one of the most pleasant surprises for the Packers this season.
After not making an appearance during the first 10 weeks of the season, the undrafted second-year pro made an immediate impact when thrust into action. Over his final seven games, Cox tallied 17 total pressures and four sacks—impressive numbers for a player still finding his footing.
While he missed the regular-season finale against Chicago due to injury, the hope is that Cox will be ready for the Wild Card clash in Philadelphia. If he is, he could play a pivotal role in Green Bay’s pass-rushing rotation.
The playoffs are a stage for game-changers, and Cox has the chance to cement his place in Green Bay’s plans with a strong performance. If he can build on his late-season success, the Packers’ pass rush could become a legitimate problem for Philadelphia and beyond.