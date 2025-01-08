5 Packers Who Deserve More Playing Time in Playoffs
2. Malik Heath - WR
The Packers' passing game took a major hit with Watson’s season-ending ACL tear in the regular-season finale. Watson was Green Bay’s primary deep threat, and his absence leaves a glaring hole in an already inconsistent offense.
The pressure now shifts to the trio of Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Jayden Reed, who each bring unique skills but will need to collectively elevate their play to stabilize the passing attack.
However, the Packers can’t lean entirely on those three. Depth and versatility will be key, and that’s where Malik Heath enters the conversation.
Next up on the depth chart is Bo Melton. However, both Melton and Reed are undersized, and head coach Matt LaFleur asks his wide receivers to do a lot of run blocking. It's a tough ask to have both Reed and Melton on the perimeter blocking in the running or short passing game.
That’s why Heath should leapfrog Melton on the depth chart and slot in as Green Bay’s fourth receiver. He’s already shown a willingness—and ability—to embrace the physical, gritty aspects of the position. Heath thrives in the dirty work: sealing the edge, creating running lanes, and delivering consistent blocks in the short passing game.
Heath’s contributions aren’t limited to his blocking. He’s flashed reliable hands in his limited opportunities, showing he can be a dependable target in key moments. In the playoffs, where every detail matters, his ability to impact both the run and pass game could be the difference in sustaining drives and keeping the offense on schedule.
The Packers will miss Watson’s explosiveness, but Heath’s toughness and versatility might be exactly what Green Bay needs to keep their offense balanced and competitive.