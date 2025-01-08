5 Packers Who Deserve More Playing Time in Playoffs
The Green Bay Packers will be searching for a spark when they head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
The odds aren’t in their favor. The Packers already lost to the Eagles in Week 1 and have gone a combined 0-5 against the NFC’s top three teams this season. They limp into the postseason on a two-game losing streak and are dealing with significant injuries—Christian Watson is out for the season, and Jordan Love is battling nerve issues in his throwing elbow.
To have any chance at leaving Philadelphia victorious, Green Bay will need new contributors to emerge and deliver when it matters most.
Here are five Packers who should see increased playing time in the playoffs to help the team overcome the odds.
1. Kitan Oladapo - S
The Packers struck gold last offseason with the signing of Xavier McKinney to anchor their secondary. McKinney didn’t just lead the league with eight interceptions, but he also brought durability and consistency, starting all 17 games.
His presence provided much-needed stability as Green Bay’s other safety position became a revolving door.
Kitan Oladapo, Evan Williams, Zayne Anderson, and Javon Bullard all took significant snaps at safety this season. With Williams likely sidelined for the Wild Card matchup against the Eagles, the Packers should turn to Oladapo to step up in the postseason.
Oladapo has been a steady presence in his limited opportunities, showing an ability to complement McKinney’s playmaking. His physicality near the line of scrimmage adds an extra layer to Green Bay’s run defense, something they’ll need against a dynamic Eagles offense that thrives on versatility.
Perhaps more importantly, Oladapo’s inclusion allows Green Bay to maximize its secondary alignment.
With him at safety, Javon Bullard can slide into the slot, keeping Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon on the outside. It’s a configuration that minimizes moving parts and puts players in the best position to succeed.
The playoffs are all about seizing opportunities, and Oladapo’s strong finish to the regular season has earned him the chance to make an impact when it matters most.