5 Packers Who Could Be Benched in Second Half of 2024 Season
TJ Slaton
TJ Slaton started the 2024 season as a key piece on Green Bay’s defensive line, but his performance hasn’t lived up to expectations.
After winning the starting job alongside Kenny Clark, Slaton’s production has been underwhelming, and with other options emerging, his playing time could diminish in the second half of the season.
The return of Devonte Wyatt has complicated matters for Slaton. Wyatt is healthy again and playing at a high level, bringing the burst and playmaking ability the Packers were hoping for when they drafted him. Wyatt’s resurgence has allowed the Packers to shift their focus to getting the most out of their other young defensive linemen, including Colby Wooden and Carl Brooks. Both second-year pros have impressed in limited snaps and are making a strong case for increased playing time.
Slaton, on the other hand, hasn’t offered much impact in either run defense or pass rushing. His inconsistencies—failing to shed blocks, missing run fits, and not generating pressure—have left the door open for others to step in. With the Packers’ defensive line rotation becoming more crowded, the coaching staff may decide to lean more heavily on Wyatt, Wooden, and Brooks to support Clark moving forward.
Green Bay still has hopes of turning their defense into a dominant unit, and they need consistent play from the trenches to get there. If Slaton can’t raise his game soon, the Packers may have no choice but to bench him in favor of their younger, more productive options.
In other Packers news: