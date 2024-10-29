5 Packers Who Could Be Benched in Second Half of 2024 Season
Emanuel Wilson
The Packers’ running back room has been in constant flux since the 2023 season ended. They moved on from Aaron Jones in free agency by waiving him, and opting to sign Josh Jacobs to lead the backfield. They also re-signed AJ Dillon to a one-year deal and drafted MarShawn Lloyd in the third round to compete for backup duties.
While Jacobs has been everything Green Bay hoped for as the lead back, neither Lloyd nor Dillon has made an impact. Dillon landed on season-ending injured reserve before the season even started, and Lloyd has battled leg injuries, suiting up for just one game.
That left Emanuel Wilson as the Packers' primary backup to Jacobs for most of the season. Wilson initially performed well in the role, but things have started to shift.
Chris Brooks, signed to the active roster from the practice squad, has impressed in practice and is beginning to eat into Wilson’s workload. Week 6 saw Wilson play 23 snaps to Brook's 10. In Week 7, Wilson still saw 12 offensive snaps to Brooks' eight. However, the snap count flipped in Week 8 against the Jaguars, with Brooks taking 17 snaps to Wilson’s 12.
If Brooks continues to earn more playing time, Wilson could find himself slipping down the depth chart. And with Lloyd expected to return at some point during the second half of the season, Wilson’s role may shrink even further.
Unless he can reestablish himself quickly, Wilson risks being benched as the Packers explore other backfield options heading into the home stretch.