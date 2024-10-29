5 Packers Who Could Be Benched in Second Half of 2024 Season
Josh Myers
Josh Myers was supposed to be the Packers’ answer at center, but four seasons in, it’s fair to question if he’s the right fit.
He has struggled mightily in 2024, and as Green Bay pushes for consistency on offense, they may be forced to consider benching him in favor of more reliable options. His performance has been inconsistent at best, with breakdowns in communication and pass protection stalling drives at crucial moments.
Pro Football Focus gave Myers a 49.7 grade heading into Week 8, making him the lowest-ranked center in the league. He’s been slow to recognize blitzes, and his missed assignments have put added pressure on quarterback Jordan Love, disrupting the rhythm of the offense. With the Packers emphasizing precision and timing in their scheme, they can’t afford to have a weak link at such a pivotal position.
Green Bay has options if they decide to move on from Myers in the second half. When Myers went down with an injury earlier this season, they slid Elgton Jenkins to center, Rhyan to left guard and Morgan to right guard. That may be a way to get their five best offensive linemen on the field at one time, even if it means another position change for Jenkins.
The Packers still have a lot riding on this season, and they need consistency from their offensive line to help Love take the next step. Myers hasn’t delivered so far, and the coaching staff may not have the patience to wait much longer. If his struggles continue, a change at center could be coming sooner rather than later.