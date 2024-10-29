5 Packers Who Could Be Benched in Second Half of 2024 Season
Quay Walker
Quay Walker entered the season with high hopes, but his performance through the first half has left the Packers with more questions than answers.
While his athleticism jumps off the screen, it hasn’t translated into consistent production. Walker’s issues with missed tackles, blown assignments, and poor play recognition have repeatedly put Green Bay’s defense in tough situations. If these struggles continue, the Packers may have no choice but to cut his snaps—and possibly bench him altogether in favor of more reliable options.
The Packers have already prepared for this scenario by investing heavily in linebacker depth.
Rookie Edgerrin Cooper has shown promise with his physicality and ability to diagnose plays quickly, while Ty'Ron Hopper offers versatility and upside. Both young linebackers are vying for bigger roles, and as Walker’s mistakes pile up, it becomes harder to justify keeping him on the field over players who are trending upward.
Eric Wilson is a veteran who has separted himself from the others this season, and could be in line for a bigger role as a result.
Walker’s athletic tools are undeniable, but his mental lapses have made him a liability, especially in coverage and run fits. If the Packers hope to steady their defense during the second half of the season, they’ll need reliable linebacking play—and Walker hasn’t provided that. Benching him could also serve as a wake-up call, forcing him to sharpen his game and play with more discipline.
The Packers still believe in Walker’s potential, but belief only goes so far. With the defense searching for answers, Green Bay may turn to Cooper, Wilson, or other depth pieces in an effort to stabilize the unit before it’s too late.