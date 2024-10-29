5 Packers Who Could Be Benched in Second Half of 2024 Season
The Green Bay Packers boast depth across nearly every position, a luxury that provides the coaching staff with options—but creates challenges for players struggling to perform. With competition heating up, those not meeting expectations are in danger of losing playing time.
This might be the deepest and most talented roster of the Matt LaFleur era. Everywhere you look, there’s competition, which has allowed the coaching staff to rotate players regularly, creating both opportunity and accountability.
While some Packers are taking advantage of these open doors, others find them closing fast. Here are five players who could be benched in the second half of the season.
Jordan Morgan
Jordan Morgan entered the season as the frontrunner to start at right guard, but early injuries derailed his momentum.
After missing a few games, Morgan returned in Week 6, yet he hasn’t been able to find his footing. The Packers gave him a chance to ease back into the rotation, sharing snaps with Sean Rhyan, but it’s become increasingly clear that Rhyan has outplayed him.
Morgan has struggled in multiple areas, from run blocking to pass protection. The jump to the NFL has proven challenging, and he’s still adjusting to the speed and physicality of pro-level defensive linemen. While the Packers believe in his long-term potential—thanks to his versatility and athleticism—his current form isn’t cutting it.
With Rhyan showing more consistency and comfort in the role, the coaching staff might decide to lean more heavily on him as the season progresses. Green Bay has plenty of depth across the offensive line, giving them the luxury of sitting Morgan if his struggles continue. While they’re unlikely to give up on him long-term, they need reliable performance now to keep their playoff hopes alive.