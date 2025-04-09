5 Packers Whose Bold Trades Could Reshape the Roster

Rasheed Walker, Offensive Tackle

The Packers love their offensive linemen like family—sometimes more than that—so moving one would be a tough pill to swallow. But in the long run, dealing Rasheed Walker might be the smart play.

Walker’s rise has been one of the better surprises in recent years. Drafted in the seventh round in 2022, he looked like another long-shot project destined for the practice squad. Instead, he clawed his way up the depth chart and seized his opportunity when it came.

When David Bakhtiari’s season ended after Week 1 in 2023, Walker was thrown into the fire at left tackle—and he never gave the job back.

He’s started 26 straight games at one of the league’s most important positions and continues to show steady progress. Last season, his 68.6 PFF grade ranked 41st among 81 eligible offensive tackles—solidly middle of the pack.

In a perfect world, the Packers would lock him up long term. But the NFL’s salary cap reality often turns good players into cap casualties. Green Bay has several looming decisions with 2026 free agents, including Zach Tom, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Sean Rhyan. There won’t be room for everyone at the dinner table.

They also spent a 2024 first-rounder on tackle Jordan Morgan, who could be groomed to slide into a starting role sooner than later.

Rather than wait and risk losing Walker for nothing, the Packers could look to move him now—while his value is peaking and his contract is still a bargain. It wouldn’t be a popular move, but it could be the kind of calculated gamble that helps Green Bay stay one step ahead of the curve.