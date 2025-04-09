5 Packers Whose Bold Trades Could Reshape the Roster

Carrington Valentine, Cornerback

The Packers still lack reliable depth at cornerback—but that doesn’t mean they should shy away from shaking things up. Trading Carrington Valentine could be a case of selling high before the fit gets worse.

As it stands, Green Bay has four corners they might trust in a meaningful game: Jaire Alexander, Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs, and Valentine.

We’ve already addressed the muddy waters surrounding Alexander’s future. It’s unlikely the Packers would trade both Alexander and Valentine, but if the former sticks around, Valentine might be the odd man out.

Nixon is trending up after finishing last season as the team’s most dependable cover man. What started as a rotational slot role has evolved into a full-time gig, and he’s earned it.

The Packers also clearly like what Nate Hobbs brings. They grabbed him in free agency and are open to playing him on the outside, even though he’s mostly worked in the slot throughout his career.

Valentine, meanwhile, saw his snap count take a dip in 2024. And that could be just the beginning. If Alexander returns and Hobbs and Nixon stick in the lineup, Valentine’s role might vanish.

He also may not be an ideal fit in Jeff Hafley’s system. The new defensive coordinator asks a lot of his corners—press coverage at the line, followed by fluid drops into zone coverage or bait-and-switch disguises. It’s a demanding style that puts a premium on speed and short-area burst. Valentine, for all his toughness, hasn’t shown he has the wheels or agility to thrive in that kind of role.

The Packers landed him as a seventh-round flier, but he’s outplayed that draft status. If they can flip him for a mid-round pick, that’s good value and a clean break before the scheme mismatch becomes a weekly issue.

Valentine belongs in the NFL—just maybe not in Green Bay’s long-term blueprint.