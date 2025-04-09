5 Packers Whose Bold Trades Could Reshape the Roster

Kingsley Enagbare, Defensive End

The Packers are clearly hunting for more juice in their pass rush—but that doesn’t mean they won’t deal from a position of strength to get it.

After trading away Preston Smith midway through last season—a move that already looks like a win—Green Bay handed larger roles to Arron Mosby and Brenton Cox Jr. Both answered the call.

Down the stretch, Mosby posted eight pressures in just 61 pass-rush snaps. Cox, meanwhile, logged 14 pressures and three sacks over the final five games. Both flashed the kind of potential that deserves a longer runway.

Green Bay also needs to give Rashan Gary the workload his paycheck demands. Despite being healthy and in his prime, the Packers’ highest-paid defensive end played just 670 snaps—40th in the league among edge rushers. For a supposed cornerstone piece, that’s more side dish than main course.

Kingsley Enagbare is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is likely headed elsewhere in free agency next offseason. With the Packers facing a financial squeeze after locking up core pieces, extending Enagbare doesn’t feel realistic.

So why not get ahead of it?

Enagbare posted a career-high 4.5 sacks last season and continues to be a steady presence against the run. His arrow is pointing up, and he still holds value. Green Bay could dangle him in trade talks and potentially reel in an early Day 3 pick—maybe a fourth or fifth-rounder—which would be solid return on investment on their original fifth-round investment back in 2022.

Turning one of their depth pieces into draft capital would be sharp business—and give Brian Gutekunst one more chip to play in a bigger deal if needed.