5 Packers Already on the Chopping Block This Offseason
Quay Walker
The Packers find themselves at a crossroads with Quay Walker. He has been a glaring liability in a defense desperate for stability. As the Packers plot their 2025 roster, they need to put Walker on notice and prioritize upgrading a position that has consistently been a weak link.
The Packers raised eyebrows when they selected Walker in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, a high price for a position traditionally undervalued in today’s pass-happy league. The skeptics have been vindicated.
Walker has yet to translate his impressive athleticism into meaningful production. His raw tools—elite speed, quickness, and power—were supposed to make him a sideline-to-sideline playmaker. Instead, his inability to diagnose plays and read offenses has rendered him a step behind, both figuratively and literally.
Far too often, Walker is out of position, neutralizing the physical gifts that made him a first-round pick. He struggles to flow with the offense, misreads his keys, and reacts late, leaving open rushing lanes and missed opportunities for game-changing plays.
Financially, the Packers are likely stuck with Walker for another season. Cutting him in 2025 offers no cap relief, and his rookie deal makes him a cheap option for depth. However, keeping him around doesn’t mean the Packers should continue to invest starter-level snaps in him.
Walker’s struggles should force Green Bay to explore every avenue to overhaul their linebacker corps this offseason. Whether it’s the draft, free agency, or a trade, the Packers must find a reliable centerpiece for their defense. Rookie Edgerrin Cooper has shown flashes and could play a more prominent role, but they still need a proven presence to anchor the unit.
As for Walker, the path forward seems clear: a demotion to a part-time role where his athleticism can be used in controlled situations. It’s time for the Packers to accept that Walker hasn’t met expectations and recalibrate their defense with a real difference-maker in the middle.
