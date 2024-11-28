5 Packers Already on the Chopping Block This Offseason
Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine
The Packers have a glaring issue at cornerback, one that will likely be their focus this offseason. With injuries and poor play plaguing the position, expect general manager Brian Gutekunst to dive deep into the draft and free agency to retool the cornerback position.
That could spell trouble for Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine, two players who have been serviceable but far from irreplaceable.
Nixon has been a jack-of-all-trades for the Packers, excelling as a return specialist and stepping up as a cornerback when the depth chart has been decimated. His 60.9 Pro Football Focus grade this season is respectable, marking the second-best of his career, but it places him 72nd out of 110 qualified corners.
With Jaire Alexander battling injuries and Eric Stokes unplayable, Nixon has been thrust into the unenviable role of Green Bay’s de facto No. 1 cornerback. The results have been predictable: solid effort but glaring limitations. While Nixon has held his own in spurts, he’s been outmatched against elite receivers, exposing the Packers’ need for a true upgrade.
The business side of football doesn’t work in Nixon’s favor, either. While he’s under contract for 2025, Green Bay could save $2.5 million by cutting him before June 1. That savings, coupled with the opportunity to bring in a higher-upside player, could make Nixon expendable.
Valentine is in a similar boat. His team-friendly contract provides him some cushion, with two years left on his rookie deal. However, the Packers could save $1 million by waiving him after the season, a move that might look more attractive if his play doesn’t rebound. While Valentine’s ceiling may still be unknown, his floor isn’t high enough to guarantee his spot as the Packers overhaul their secondary.