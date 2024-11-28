5 Packers Already on the Chopping Block This Offseason
Josh Myers
The NFL is a business, and with that comes difficult decisions. For the Packers, center Josh Myers could be a prime example of tough turnover heading into the offseason. A second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Myers entered the league as a promising prospect with high football IQ and the potential to anchor the offensive line for years to come. Four seasons later, that potential remains largely untapped.
Myers, alongside fellow 2021 draftees Eric Stokes, TJ Slaton, and Isaiah McDuffie, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The reality is that none of these players are guaranteed to return, and Myers might be the most glaring question mark of the group.
Immediately thrust into the starting center role as a rookie, he was expected to rely on his intelligence to compensate for any early physical limitations. Unfortunately, the anticipated growth in his game never materialized. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranks as the second-lowest graded center in the NFL this season, a damning indictment of his performance in both pass protection and run blocking.
Unless he is willing to return on a team-friendly deal akin to AJ Dillon’s recent discount, the Packers have little incentive to retain him. With versatile linemen like Elgton Jenkins and Sean Rhyan on the roster, along with the potential to draft a replacement, Myers’ time in Green Bay seems likely to end.
While there’s still time for redemption this season, the writing on the wall suggests Myers is headed for the chopping block in 2025.