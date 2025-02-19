5 Overrated Free Agents the Packers Must Avoid in 2025

5. Haason Reddick, Defensive End

One of the Packers' biggest areas of need this offseason is bolstering their defensive line and pass rush.

Green Bay watched Philadelphia dominate them up front in the Wild Card round, then do the exact same thing to Kansas City in the Super Bowl. The Eagles showed what a championship-caliber defensive line looks like, and the Packers still aren’t there yet.

They’ve invested heavily in their front four—four first-round picks in the rotation, including two of their highest-paid players starting. Yet the group continues to underperform, leaving Green Bay searching for more answers.

One way to fix the problem is dipping into free agency, where sneaky-good additions are available. However, one player they should avoid at all costs is Haason Reddick.

There’s no questioning his talent—Reddick has been an impact pass rusher everywhere he’s played. The real concerns are about what kind of teammate he is in the locker room.

Reddick has bounced around the NFL for a reason. After four years in Arizona, he signed a one-year deal with Carolina in 2021. He left after that season to sign with Philadelphia, where he lasted just two years before demanding a raise. When the Eagles wouldn’t give it to him, they traded him to the Jets.

That’s where things got messy. Upon arriving in New York, Reddick held out for a new contract, missing half the season. When he finally took the field, he was a shell of himself.

At 30 years old, he’s going to want another big payday. But what happens if he feels underpaid again? Another holdout? Another distraction? That’s a risk Green Bay can’t afford. Reddick has set his precedent, and the Packers should steer far away.

