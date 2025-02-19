5 Overrated Free Agents the Packers Must Avoid in 2025

3. D.J. Reed, Cornerback

The Packers need to rebuild their cornerback room and fast. Jaire Alexander is likely on his way out—whether via release or trade—and Eric Stokes, Robert Rochell, and Corey Ballentine are unrestricted free agents. That leaves Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon as the only notable corners on the roster.

This isn’t a position Green Bay can afford to ignore. Brian Gutekunst will likely attack it in both free agency and the draft, and fortunately, this year’s free-agent class is deep at cornerback.

That means the Packers can afford to be patient and selective. In other words, they should stay far away from D.J. Reed.

For starters, Reed is going to want a top-tier contract. Pro Football Focus projects him to land a three-year, $42 million deal. That number is doable for Green Bay, but one they should not be excited about handing out.

Then there’s his recent decline. In 2024, Reed posted his lowest PFF grade (70.7) in three years while playing his fewest defensive snaps (880) in that same span. That’s not the kind of trend you want to buy into, especially at a premium position.

The Packers need to find long-term stability at cornerback, and Reed isn’t the answer.

4. Charvarius Ward, Cornerback

Another veteran option the Packers could consider is Charvarius Ward, who spent the last three seasons with San Francisco and made the Pro Bowl in 2023.

At his best, Ward is a physical, playmaking corner who can take on tough assignments. But his 2024 season wasn’t his best. He dealt with off-field personal issues, which showed on the field.

PFF ranked him 148th out of 223 eligible corners last season with a 56.2 overall grade. That’s not the type of production Green Bay should gamble on.

Ward still can be a solid starting corner, but he comes with too much risk for what the Packers are looking for in free agency. With a strong CB market available, Green Bay should aim higher.