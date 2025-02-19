5 Overrated Free Agents the Packers Must Avoid in 2025

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Wide Receiver

The Packers need a No. 1 wide receiver. This isn’t breaking news. Even Josh Jacobs said it on a radio show, sparking social media debates that weren’t debated at all. He’s not wrong.

Green Bay spent 2024 waiting for one of their young receivers to break out. They didn’t care who—Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks—just someone to take the leap. It didn’t happen. The group stagnated, showing flashes but no real sustainable growth.

That prevented the Packers from reaching their offensive ceiling and sent them into the offseason with plenty of questions.

Banking on internal development isn’t enough anymore. The Packers need proven quality, not just quantity in their receiving corps.

DeAndre Hopkins used to be that guy. From 2014 to 2020, he was one of the league’s elite receivers, racking up at least 1,165 yards in six of those seven seasons, including three years over 1,400 yards.

But that’s not who he is anymore. His name carries more weight than his game at this point.

Hopkins turns 33 before next season and has been in steady decline for years. He’s failed to surpass 1,000 yards in three of the past four seasons, with injuries chipping away at his explosiveness and durability. He still has strong hands and great instincts, but he’s no longer the dynamic, game-changing presence he once was.

The Packers need a receiver who can elevate their offense immediately. Hopkins won’t be that guy, so Green Bay should keep looking.