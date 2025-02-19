5 Overrated Free Agents the Packers Must Avoid in 2025

The Green Bay Packers are going to dip into free agency this offseason—one way or another. The only real question is how deep they’re willing to go.

Packers cap guru Ken Ingalls projects they have about $22.5 million in usable cap space right now. That number doesn’t include potential cuts, restructures, or extensions—like waiving a certain high-priced cornerback who has made headlines for all the wrong reasons (cough, Jaire Alexander, cough).

As the Packers weigh their options, one thing is crystal clear—they should steer clear of these five overrated free agents.

1. Teven Jenkins, Offensive Guard

Ironically, Teven Jenkins was on the Packers’ radar during the 2021 NFL Draft, but they opted for Eric Stokes at No. 29 instead. Jenkins continued to slide before the Chicago Bears scooped him up at No. 39 overall.

Now, after four seasons, he’s hitting unrestricted free agency—and the Packers should let someone else pay him.

Jenkins has had a solid career in Chicago, flashing the versatility that initially made him appealing to Green Bay. He’s played both tackle spots and has settled in as a starting-caliber guard. But while the talent is there, the availability hasn’t been.

In four seasons, Jenkins has never played a full year, missing 21 games due to injuries. The Packers can’t afford to spend big on a player who can’t stay on the field.

And that’s exactly what Jenkins is looking for—a big contract. He’ll likely aim for something in the range of Sam Cosmi’s four-year, $74 million extension with Washington. That’s an expensive gamble on a player with a long injury history.

Green Bay has other options to address the interior offensive line, whether through the draft, internal development, or a more affordable free agent. Instead of rolling the dice on Jenkins, the Packers should prioritize durability and long-term reliability up front.