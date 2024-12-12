5 Most Surprising Packers at Quarter Pole of 2024 NFL Season
Josh Jacobs
When general manager Brian Gutekunst splurged in free agency, even he couldn’t have predicted how impactful the moves would be. While Xavier McKinney has anchored the defense, running back Josh Jacobs has been the driving force behind the Packers’ offense, making an immediate and lasting impact in his first year with the team.
Jacobs has silenced critics who questioned whether his best days were behind him. His performance this season has been a testament to his durability and skill as a workhorse back. Through 13 games, Jacobs has carried the ball 239 times, already exceeding the career-high single-season workload of former Packer Aaron Jones. This isn’t a knock on Jones but rather a reflection of the physicality and reliability Jacobs brings to the position.
Jacobs ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,053, showcasing his dominance on the ground. But his contributions don’t stop there. He’s also been a weapon in the passing game, hauling in 27 receptions for 260 yards and a touchdown. His dual-threat ability has made him indispensable to Green Bay’s offense, keeping defenses guessing and opening up opportunities for his teammates.
Perhaps most importantly, Jacobs’ physical style of play is tailor-made for the cold-weather grind of playoff football. His ability to control the clock and wear down defenses will be crucial as the Packers aim to make a deep postseason run.
It was very difficult to move on from fan-favorite Jones. However, with Jacobs leading the charge, Green Bay’s offense looks primed for success in January.
