5 Most Surprising Packers at Quarter Pole of 2024 NFL Season
Xavier McKinney
It’s impossible to talk about Evan Williams’ emergence at safety without mentioning the cornerstone of the Packers’ secondary, no entire defense: Xavier McKinney.
McKinney has been a game-changer for new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who has spearheaded Green Bay’s transition from a 3-4 to a 4-3 alignment. That switch required the Packers to overhaul their defensive personnel, a process that doesn’t happen overnight. However, adding McKinney has been a massive leap in the right direction.
After a pretty good campaign with the New York Giants, McKinney surprisingly never even made a Pro Bowl. However, he's flourished in Green Bay. This season, he’s not only on pace to make his first Pro Bowl but also a legitimate contender for an All-Pro selection.
McKinney’s most outstanding trait is his ball-hawking ability. He’s a constant threat in the secondary, forcing opposing quarterbacks to think twice about targeting his side of the field. Tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions, McKinney has brought a playmaking edge that the Packers have sorely missed since the days of Nick Collins and Charles Woodson. His knack for creating turnovers has been transformative for a defense that has often lacked big-play capability.
Beyond his ability to generate takeaways, McKinney’s versatility has made him invaluable. Hafley has used him all over the field, from deep coverage to run support, keeping offenses off balance.
McKinney has been a revelation for Green Bay, anchoring a secondary that looks far more dangerous with him patrolling the field. He's been a terrific addition and only has his best days ahead of him.