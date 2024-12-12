5 Most Surprising Packers at Quarter Pole of 2024 NFL Season
Zach Tom
Zach Tom has emerged as one of the best right tackles in football, continuing his steady ascent since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Tom’s journey to a starting role took time. He didn’t solidify his place in the lineup until the final four games of his rookie season, where his strong performances at right tackle showcased his potential. That late-season audition proved to be a turning point, setting the stage for his breakout 2023 campaign.
Heading into training camp in 2023, the coaching staff had no doubt Tom would be a starter. The only question was where he would play. Ultimately, he settled in at right tackle and delivered a solid sophomore season.
In 2024, Tom has taken his game to another level. No longer just a reliable starter, he’s become one of Green Bay’s best offensive linemen and one of the top tackles in the league. Pro Football Focus ranks him as the seventh-best offensive tackle in the NFL among 80 qualified players—a list that includes both left and right tackles.
Tom has excelled in pass protection, holding his own against elite pass rushers. While he’s had occasional struggles, his consistency has been a major asset for the Packers. His real strength, however, lies in the run game, where he’s been instrumental in opening lanes for Green Bay’s backs.
If he continues on this trajectory, Tom is on pace for a massive payday when he becomes a free agent after the 2025 season.