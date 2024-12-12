5 Most Surprising Packers at Quarter Pole of 2024 NFL Season
Evan Williams
It might seem unfair to put a rookie on this list, but Evan Williams has earned his place among the Packers’ most surprising players this season.
Green Bay made sweeping changes to their safety position during the offseason, and the results have been overwhelmingly positive.
They parted ways with every safety who played significant defensive snaps for them in 2023, including Darnell Savage Jr., Jonathan Owens, Rudy Ford, and Anthony Johnson. All of them have moved on to different teams or aren't playing in the NFL right now.
With a completely revamped depth chart, the Packers invested in the position through the draft, selecting Javon Bullard in the second round and Evan Williams in the fourth.
While Bullard made an immediate impact, it took Williams a little longer to crack the defensive rotation. Now a starter when healthy, Williams has showcased the traits that made him a valuable addition.
His football IQ stands out as his defining quality. Williams has an uncanny ability to diagnose plays as they develop, allowing him to position himself correctly and consistently be around the ball.
This intelligence has been pivotal for Green Bay. Williams’ emergence has enabled the coaching staff to move Bullard to the slot, addressing some of the deficiencies in the cornerback room. While Williams has made his share of rookie mistakes, he has been a steady and reliable performer for a team that desperately needed stability in the secondary.
As the playoffs approach, Williams’ continued growth and instinctive play will be vital for a defense that has embraced its new identity.