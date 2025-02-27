5 Most Likely Jaire Alexander Trade Destinations This Offseason

5. Any Other Team Outside of the NFC North

Okay, so this isn’t a single trade destination, but it’s the most important factor in any potential Jaire Alexander trade.

For Green Bay, this move isn’t about financial relief. Whether they trade Alexander or release him, the numbers are the same—$18 million in dead cap, $6.8 million in savings. Their real motivation is keeping him out of the NFC North.

The Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears are all in the market for a top-tier cornerback this offseason. If Alexander hits free agency, you can bet one of those three teams will come calling. Former Packers also have a penchant for sticking with the division as a way to stick it to the Packers.

That’s Green Bay’s nightmare scenario.

They can’t afford to cut him loose, watch him sign with a division rival, and then see him stay healthy and thrive—only to face him twice a year. The risk is too high, especially considering Alexander’s undeniable talent when he's on the field.

This is why finding a trade partner is crucial. Even if Green Bay has to sacrifice some value to move him outside the division, it’s a necessary evil.

A trade ensures Alexander goes somewhere he wants, and more importantly, somewhere the Packers want him to go. They’ll likely prioritize AFC teams or NFC squads with no immediate path to contention.

The Packers have been burned before by letting talent walk and watching it flourish elsewhere. This time, they need to make sure they control the outcome—even if it means taking a slight loss in trade value.

