5 Most Likely Jaire Alexander Trade Destinations This Offseason

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

If Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst wants to pull off a trade for Alexander, he needs to find a team willing to take a chance—and Jacksonville might be the perfect candidate.

The Jaguars just brought in a new general manager, James Gladstone, in February. He’s fresh to the role, and Gutekunst should absolutely test his negotiating skills to see if he can extract a strong return for Alexander.

There’s also a Packers connection in Jacksonville’s defensive staff. The Jaguars’ new defensive coordinator, Anthony Campanile, was Green Bay’s linebackers coach last season. If he believes in Alexander’s talent, maybe he can vouch for him in trade discussions.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Could Green Bay and Pittsburgh link up for another deal? It wouldn’t be the first time.

At the trade deadline, the Packers and Steelers made a low-risk swap involving Preston Smith, and that deal worked out well for Green Bay.

Now, the Steelers have cap space to burn, meaning they could absorb Alexander’s salary without too much financial gymnastics.

And if there’s one thing Pittsburgh consistently values, it’s building an elite defense. They love stacking talent on that side of the ball, and Alexander could be an intriguing reclamation project for them.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

The Packers and Raiders already have a history of big trades—see: Davante Adams. Could they strike another deal involving a star player?

The Raiders could potentially lose Nate Hobbs in free agency, meaning they might be in the market for another strong corner to play opposite Jack Jones.

Fortunately for Green Bay, Las Vegas has plenty of cap space and could absorb Alexander’s contract without much issue.

If the Raiders want to stay competitive in the AFC West, adding a playmaker to their secondary wouldn’t be the worst idea—especially when Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are waiting to carve up any weak defensive backfield.