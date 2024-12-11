5 Most Important Packers to their Playoff Race
Jaire Alexander
Sometimes, availability is the best ability, and for the Packers, no player exemplifies this more than Jaire Alexander. As Green Bay prepares for a postseason push, Alexander’s presence—or absence—could be a deciding factor.
This season, Alexander has struggled to stay on the field, missing half of the team’s games due to injury. Unfortunately, this isn’t a one-time issue; it’s part of a troubling pattern. Since 2021, Alexander has missed 31 of Green Bay’s 65 games due to injury or suspension. For a player of his caliber, that level of unavailability is concerning.
In Alexander’s absence, the Packers have been forced to lean on Eric Stokes and Carrington Valentine. Both players have struggled mightily, exposing a glaring weakness in Green Bay’s secondary. The lack of offseason investment in the cornerback room has left the team without reliable options behind Alexander, making his return all the more critical.
That said, the Packers must tread carefully with their star cornerback. Rushing him back too soon could lead to further setbacks, a risk Green Bay cannot afford. Alexander should take the time needed to ensure he’s fully healthy before returning to the lineup.
When he does return, there’s no room for a slow adjustment period. The Packers need Alexander to immediately return to the form that has made him one of the league’s premier shutdown corners. If Green Bay has any hope of contending with NFC powerhouses like Detroit or Philadelphia, Alexander must anchor the secondary and deliver at an elite level.
