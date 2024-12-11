5 Most Important Packers to their Playoff Race
Rasheed Walker
For Jordan Love to succeed, the Packers’ offensive line must continue to excel in pass protection. Green Bay has been one of the best teams in the NFL at keeping their quarterback upright, allowing just 16 sacks this season—the second-lowest total in the league. A key contributor to that success has been left tackle Rasheed Walker.
Walker entered the season with significant questions about his ability to anchor the offensive line. After filling in for an injured David Bakhtiari during the 2023 campaign, he performed well enough to keep Green Bay competitive. Still, many wondered if he could consistently handle the role full-time, especially with the Packers now eyeing a deep playoff run.
So far, Walker has risen to the challenge. While he isn’t playing at an elite level, he has been a steady presence on the offensive line, avoiding the critical mistakes that could derail an otherwise strong unit. His ability to hold his own in pass protection has helped give Love the time he needs to develop into a more consistent passer.
That said, Walker has room to improve as the Packers prepare for the postseason. Currently ranked 49th among 80 qualified offensive tackles by Pro Football Focus, he needs to sharpen his game by cutting down on penalties and winning more one-on-one matchups. Solidifying Love’s blindside will be crucial as the team faces better defenses in the playoffs.
If Walker can elevate his play, it will further solidify the Packers’ offensive line and provide the stability they need to make a serious Super Bowl push.